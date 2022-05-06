Mrs. Janet Irene Aletha Sinn Knecht, age 86, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Magnolia Manor in Buena Vista, Georgia.

Janet was born March 9, 1936 in Biddleborn, Illinois, to Viola and Sylvester Sinn. She graduated from Marissa high School in Marissa, Illinois, and later in her career went to work as the Executive Assistant to the Base Commander at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

She loved spending time with her family, loved all things decorating, gardening, cooking, canning, and her musical love was playing the organ and accordian.

She was a Godly person who often played the organ in church, and served on church committees; she enjoyed her devotion and Bible time in the mornings, as long as she was able.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Delmar Knecht; her parents, Viola and Sylvester Sinn; sisters: Ruth Ann Stricker, Jolene Bono, and Peggy Thornton; and brothers: Wayne Sinn and Sam Sinn.

Survivors include two daughters: Lynne Knecht of Americus and Terry Thorpe (Thomas) of Americus; grandson Ryan Thorpe of Americus; and great-grandchildren Natalia and Alana of Kathleen, GA, grandson Jeffrey Thorpe (Katrina) of Wimauma, FL; and great-grandchildren Aubree and Landon; granddaughter Katelyn Thorpe of Americus; two sons: Tim Knecht, DMD (Marilyn) of Russellville, KY and Mark Knecht (Sloan) of Paducah, KY; granddaughters Katie Knecht of Brooklyn, NY and Paige Keeling (Kevin) of Paducah, KY; and great-grandchild Whitlee Ray of Paducah, KY; and two brothers: Lyle Sinn (Lynette) of Freeburg, IL and Mike Sinn (Kim) of Marissa, IL.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. Daryl Brown officiating. Burial will take place in her home state of Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at http://act.alz.org/goto/JanetKnecht

Arrangements by Hancock Funeral Home, Inc., Americus, Georgia