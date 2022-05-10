Mark C. Thompson, age 50, of New Baden, IL and formerly of Minot, ND, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Washington Co., IL from an automobile accident.

He was born January 23, 1972 in Minot, ND, the son of Wanda, nee Omanson, Thompson of Minot, ND and the late Robert Thompson.

Mark is survived by his mother; wife, Jennifer Thompson, nee Clark, of New Baden whom he married October 22, 2005 in Monroe, IA; daughter, Hannah Thompson of New Baden; sister, Kari (Kenny) Faul of Max, ND; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy (Judy) Clark and Lynn (Paul) Pendroy, all of Monroe, IA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jacob (Angie) Clark of Monroe, IA, and James (Stephanie) Clark of Prairie City, IA; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and coworkers who all loved him very much.

Mark was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandfather, Wilbur Omanson; aunt, Linda Bents; and cousin, Jessica Pauna.

Mark’s family was everything to him. As a kid, he and his sister would spend summers with his grandpa Wilbur and grandma Fern in Sioux Falls. They loved going to the Sunshine Grocery Store together. Mark’s dad was often in the garage fixing his own cars and motorcycles, and it was likely that Mark was around trying to help. Not surprising, this likely led to his love of motorcycles and the places they allowed him to explore. He got his first dirt bike at age 10 and carried that love with him to his last day. He raced on tracks, roamed the Southern Illinois countryside, and rode thousands of miles all over the USA and Ireland, along with taking annual trips from Illinois to North Dakota. He passed this passion on to the light of his life, his daughter Hannah, both of them all smiles when he would drop her off before school on one of his many motorcycles. As much as he loved riding, he was equally proud to keep his toys in pristine condition. His vehicles were washed, scrubbed, waxed, and polished like the day they drove off the lot.

Mark was an avid Steelers fan since childhood, hell bent on cheering them to victory year after year. On their first date, Mark met Jenn at Dave and Buster’s in a bright yellow Steelers hat. Little did he know, she was a Chiefs fan! To their surprise, this difference of opinion pulled them closer together as they rooted on their favorite teams each fall. Their divided household was the happiest group of smack-talkers each season. We won’t say he’d rub the Steelers victories in, but we will say that big smile never left his face while he bragged about his team!

Mark loved to travel, and he loved sharing those moments with his favorite people, Jenn and Hannah. Their trips took them to all corners of the USA, and favorite stops were Taco John’s, Pizza Ranch, and Culver’s while on their way to visit family, new places, or old stomping grounds. Mark knew every highway, every city street, and every back road—and if he didn’t drive it yet, he had plans to someday.

In his adult life, Mark dedicated over 27 years of faithful service to this great nation, proudly working for the US Air Force in multiple postings. He was a supply and logistics expert—seen as a “go-to” guy for his energy and quick wit in recent roles supporting Non-Combatant Evacuation of US and Afghan refugees and development of support kits to support Ukraine operations. Mark was very humble with many not knowing that he achieved Air Mobility Command Civilian of the Year multiple times. Mark had a disarming smile, a quiet yet undeniable sense of humor, and a passion for making the people around him smarter and stronger.

Funeral Services will be Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton, IL with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, May 13, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton, IL.

Another service and visitation will be held under the direction of Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Minot, ND, with a burial to follow at Burlington Community Cemetery in Burlington, ND, which will be announced Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to an Education Fund for Hannah (checks payable to Jennifer Thompson) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

