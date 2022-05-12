Julius C. Coleman, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born July 6, 1931 in Greenville, KY, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Freeburg Care Center.

Julius retired as a CMSgt. from the U. S. Air Force after 26 years of service and was also a retired UMWA coal miner for Monterey. Julius enjoyed trout fishing, camping, and spending time with his dog, Otto. He was a life member of the O’Fallon Masonic Lodge 576 AF and AM, Scottish Rite Bodies of Southern Illinois, Belleville, Ainad Shrine, East St. Louis, IL, and a USAF Vietnam War veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Marie, nee Settle, Coleman; his wife, Martha J., nee Underwood, Coleman whom he married in Springfield, TN on Sept. 8, 1951 and who died on August 12, 2017; a daughter, Kay Lynn Riess; sister, Juanita Adkins, and a brother, George W. Coleman.

He is survived by a son, George (Vivian) Coleman of Mascoutah, IL; son-in-law, Mark Riess of Mascoutah, IL; four grandchildren, Clarissa (Jeremy) Browning of Houston, TX, Dustin (Amber) Coleman of Florida, Nicholas and Hailey Coleman of Mascoutah, IL; six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Janice Rust of Greenville, KY and Nelda (Bobby) Everette of Russellville, KY.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: There will be no visitation.

Funeral: A private graveside service with military honors will be held in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL