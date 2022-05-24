Jack R. Pinkstaff, Sr., SMSgt, USAF, Ret., age 92, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his residence.

He was born October 26, 1929 in Robinson, IL, son of the late Thurman Pinkstaff and Katherine, nee Miller, Lagle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Purlee; sister, Claudia Redfield; and step-father, William Lagle.

Jack is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Pinkstaff, nee Zipp, of Trenton, whom he married on September 16, 1950 in Jeffersonville, IN; son, Jack Pinkstaff, Jr. of Swansea; grandchildren, Darrell Purlee and Cheyenne Pinkstaff; great-grandchildren, Skylar Purlee and Willow Moore; and brothers-in-law, Stuart (Mary Pat) Emery of Louisville, KY and Thomas (Brenda) Emery of Clarksville, IN.

Jack retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He worked as an aircraft sheet metal technician and was stationed at twenty-two different air force bases during his time of service. He enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, tinkering, walking the dog all over Trenton, and eating candy, especially butterscotch.

Memorial Service will be Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon with Rev. Dr. Donald Wagner officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or Disabled American Veterans Charity at www.dav.org or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com