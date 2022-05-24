John Laquet

John T. “Tom” LaQuet, age 77, of Mascoutah, IL, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

Tom was born in East St. Louis, IL, on June 20, 1944, and grew up in French Village. He attended St. Phillips and East Side High School. Tom was a musician and played music all over the area as well as performing at several Branson Resorts over the past several years. The Stingrays backed Nashville Artist, Faron Young, multiple times and played at many homecomings throughout the years. He enjoyed drawing and creating all kinds of art. Tom enjoyed his family and friends of which he was blessed with many. He would always say he measured his wealth by how many great family and friends he had and he was a very rich man.

He was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Mary, nee Davinroy LaQuet; a sister, Christine Reiniger; and a brother, Stanely LaQuet.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy M. LaQuet, nee Sizemore; his children, Kelly Burns, Michelle (Scott) Jackson, Dawn (Demetrius) Price, Tonia Waters, and John (Jessica) Ulrich; grandchildren, Cameron, Hunter, Chandler, Stephanie, Brian, Breanna, Vinny, Ally, Sam, Jay, Justin, Brittanny, Breayleah, Brenna, and Haley; 8.5 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Debbie (John) Huber. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

The LaQuet family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and funeral service.

A private visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL, with Rev. Thomas Donley officiating. Interment will follow at Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.