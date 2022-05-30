Charles W. Bruning, 65, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 14, 1956, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home.

Charlie was a retired laborer from Local 742 in Mascoutah and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah,

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland C. and Willetta M., nee Stibal, Bruning Kehrer.

He is survived by his sisters, Darlene Stibal of Virginia, Debbie Stuckey of Mascoutah; a brother, William (Regina) Bruning of Mascoutah; six nephews; two nieces; great nieces; great nephews; and four aunts.

Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Dr., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be no visitation or services.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL