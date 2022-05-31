Ira B. Lilly Jr., 89, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 10, 1932 in Beckley, WV to Ira Bryan Sr. and Lessie Ann (Hubbard) Lilly.

He married Ann Ross Hoffman on July 5, 1952 in Pearisburg, VA. They shared nearly 70 wonderful years together.

Ira is survived by his wife, Ann Lilly of Belleville, IL; three sons, Bryan (Julie) Lilly of Lincoln, CA, Paul Lilly of Belleville, IL, and Steven (Lisa) Lilly of O’Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Nathaniel Lilly, Katy (Joe) Adair, Robert (Liz) Lilly, Alicia (Jeff) Gihring, Alexis (Michael) Owens, and Zachary Lilly; great-grandchildren, Jackson Dale, Rowan Samuel, Angela Ann and James Andrew; and Marsha Asbury-Lilly, mother to Alexis and Zachary.

Ira was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and one sister; and one great-grandchild, Brennan Matthew.

Ira proudly served as an Air Force pilot, who flew eight different aircrafts throughout his years in the service. He also was an instructor and later, a squadron commander. After his retirement in 1982 from the Air Force, he spent 13 years working at Lake View Funeral Home in public relations and also as a grief counselor.

He was a natural-born athlete who always enjoyed a round of golf, a jog and numerous athletic events throughout the years. He was a devoted member of Union Methodist Church, serving as a choir director and with youth groups, along with Ann. More recently, they were both members of the First Baptist Church in O’Fallon, IL, where Ira was a deacon and also a Sunday School teacher. For over 50 years, teaching others about the love of God in Sunday School brought him true joy. Ira will be remembered for his quick wit and wisdom. He was an honorable & humble man who loved his family dearly. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, IL.

FUNERAL- A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

Arrangements by Lake View Funeral Home

Fairview Heights, IL