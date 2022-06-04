Delores Elizabeth Strubhart, 91, of New Baden, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born February 9, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Leo Frank and Ida Mary, nee Hegger, Stockmann. She married Xavier “Sam” Strubhart in May 14, 1955 and he preceded her in death on September 28, 1988.

Delores is survived by her children, Louis Strubhart, Lawrence (Sandy) Strubhart, Leonard (Raquel) Strubhart, Leroy (Cheri) Strubhart, Linda (James) Weekley, Lloyd (Dottie) Strubhart, and Loretta (Ken) Hilmes; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann (Jim) Robben and Patricia (Bill) Venable; and sisters-in-law, Mary Stockmann, Joyce Stockmann, Ronnie Stockmann, Marita Strubhart, Gertrude Frey, and Betty Lou Salemi.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Amalia Strubhart and Lisa Strubhart; her siblings, Bertha Geders, Dorothy Anterhaus, Delmont Stockmann, Francis Stockmann, Herbert Stockmann, Eleanor Venhaus, Walter Stockmann, Robert Stockmann, and Rosemarie Stockmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clarence Geders, Francis Anterhaus, Lorraine Stockmann, Wilbert Venhaus, Ray Ackerman, Marie Virginia Strubhart SSND, Paul & Marcella Strubhart, James & Marilyn Strubhart, Martha & Caesar Altgilbers, Nicholas Strubhart, Francis Frey, Tony Salemi, Thomas & Erlene Strubhart, Charles & Margaret Strubhart and Jane Stockmann.

Mrs. Strubhart was a member of St. George Parish in New Baden and the American Legion Post 1239 Auxiliary in Aviston. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, cooking; especially taking pride and joy in her Thanksgiving feasts. Most of all, Delores loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to all the family events.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the Strubhart family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com

Nordike Funeral Home

New Baden, IL