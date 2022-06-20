

Genie F. White, nee Showalter, 70, of Mascoutah, IL, born April 9, 1952 in Scott AFB, IL died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Genie was a retired schoolteacher from Freeburg District 70. She taught early childhood special education and kindergarten. She was an advocate for children with disabilities. Genie was an active member of First Baptist Church in Mascoutah, IL, the regional prayer coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, and board member for the First Priority Campus Clubs. Genie had a heart for Christian missions and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. What she loved most was spending time with her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Imogene, nee Agles, Showalter, her husband, Dennis Wayne White whom she married in O’Fallon, IL on May 31, 1980 and who died on June 23, 2016, a sister, Nola Jacobs.

Surviving are her three children, Melody White of Fairview Heights, IL, Joshua (Kathi) White of Belleville, IL, April (Richard) Sturgill of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Andrew (fiancé Alison), Josh, Emily, Noah, Christopher; brother, Gerald (Dorothy) Showalter of O’Fallon, IL; two nieces, Heather and Holly Jacobs, and numerous other nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Vicki (Bill) Bohnenstiehl, two brothers-in-law, Gary White, Donald Jacobs; lifelong friends, Sharron (Gary) Griswold; also survived by numerous other family members and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/the-greatest-journey. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 6 to 7 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 7PM Friday, June 24, 2022 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Winkler officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois