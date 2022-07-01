Dorothy B. Schanz, nee Krausz, 95, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 17, 1926, in Mascoutah Twp., IL died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.

Dorothy was a retired seamstress, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah and member of the Mascoutah Women of the Moose Chapter 392.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Harry L. and Irene A., nee Knobeloch, Krausz, husband, Vernon L. Schanz whom she married in Little Rock, AR on May 20, 1948, and who died June 4, 2001, two sons, Larry and Gary Schanz, three brothers, Clinton, Richard and Ralph Krausz, five sisters, Helen Mueller, Violet Schroeder, Blanche Rensing, Rosalyn Altman, Carol Schlechte, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Dorothy is survived by her grandchildren, Cari (James) Hogan of Mascoutah, G. Matthew (Sara) Schanz of O’Fallon, IL, Amy Cooper of Belleville, IL; three great grandchildren, Rowan, Theodore and August; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: Dorothy’s wishes were to be cremated with a private graveside service at Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL