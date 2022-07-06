John M. Kistner, 64, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 15, 1957, East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, July 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.

John was currently employed, serving 25 years as a school bus driver, for the Mascoutah Community School District 19 and was an avid fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Dorothy E., nee Loch, Kistner.

Surviving are his partner, Pam Kanoski; four children, John Jeffrey (Amanda) Kistner, Joshua Kistner, Kristen (Josh) Bearden, Zoey Kistner; two grandchildren, Evelynn Bearden, John George Raoul Kistner; four sisters, Kristina (Jim Guetterman) Kistner, Kathryn (Luke) Weir, Jill (William) Newgent, Diane (Todd) Dolenc-Ulrich; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Animal Clinic, 112 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 2 to 4 PM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois