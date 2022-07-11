James Joseph

James Franklin Joseph, age 72, of Lebanon, born June 22, 1950 in Belleville, Ill.,, passed away July 8, 2022.

Jim was a veteran of the US Army, serving 1970-76. He was retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone where he had worked as a customer service technician. Jim was a member of Shiloh Valley Grange as a State Officer and Youth Committee Chair, American Legion, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He had attended the OFallon UCC and was currently a member at St. Paul UCC in Lebanon, where he had served on the church council and participated in the Matthew 25.40 Ministries . Jim was active in the Ainad Shriners, Court 86 Jesters, Legion of Honor, and Highlander Group, and was former Shriners Chief of Staff. Jim enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife Clara, nee Schaeffer, Joseph in 2005; his parents Ralph and Vera, nee Spitznass, Joseph; and sister-in-law Karla Joseph.

Surviving are his children Eric (Jenny) Joseph and their daughter Mia of Smithton; Mary (Kyle Hagarty) Joseph of Shiloh, and Alex (Katy) Joseph and their sons Camden and Sawyer of Lebanon; brothers Kenneth (Barb) Joseph and Gary (Karen) Joseph; brother-in-law Don (Lynette) Schaeffer; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Louis Shriners Hospital or St. Paul UCC.

Visitation: 4-8 pm, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. The Royal Order of the Jesters will conduct a walk-through at 6:13 pm, and the Shiloh Valley Grange will conduct a walk-through at 7:30 pm, Wed., at the church. Visitation will continue at 9 am, Thursday, July 14, at the church.

Funeral: 10 am, Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, with Rev. Dr. Donald Wagner officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Green Mount Non-Sectarian Cemetery, Belleville, Ill.

Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O’Fallon, Ill.