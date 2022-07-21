Jerry W. Carnako, 64, of Mascoutah, IL born April 30, 1958, in Carmel, CA died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

Jerry was a retired SMsgt from the U. S. Air Force, serving from April 1979 until June 2001 and also retired from Federal Civil Service June 30, 2022, after 21 years of employment. In daily operations, Jerry touched many people around the world. Jerry, everything you’ve done and everything you are, is enough. Our world has been a better place with you in it. You were a warrior!

Jerry was a member of the Port Dawgs and a Desert Storm U. S. Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Carnako and a sister, Doris Geraldine, in infancy.

Surviving are his mother, Bertha, nee Ferrenburg, Carnako of Albuquerque, NM; wife, Shannon, nee Buntjer, Carnako whom he married in Roseville, CA on June 15, 1985; children, Britni (Joey) Wallach of St. Louis, MO, Kristopher (Shelby-Jo) Carnako and Jeremy (Kelli) Carnako, both of Nebraska; grandchildren, Eleanor Louise, Tristan, Kyera, Angyl, Destini, Lane, Jaxson, Landon, Izabella; great grandson, Kolson; brother, Alex (Maria) Carnako of Spain; two sisters, Cathy Stover of California, Gail Carnako and wife, Darden of Ohio; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Susan Buntjer (Robert Rice), Rodney Buntjer, Randy Buntjer, Barry (Denise) Buntjer, Brett (Amanda) Buntjer; uncle and aunt, Jimmy (Connie) Carnako; also, other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 2 to 5 PM with military honors at 2:30 PM, at the Blum House, 414 W. Main St., Collinsville, IL 62234.

