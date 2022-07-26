Irma Mary Davis

Irma Mary (Friesen) Davis, 81, of Mascoutah joyously entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the result of a massive stroke.

Irma is survived by her husband of fifty years, Denny Cecil Davis, of Mascoutah. She is also survived by their only child, a daughter, Nancy Peterson, and her husband, Joshua Peterson, of Mascoutah, with their 10 living children: Sylvia (John) Phillips, Knut Peterson, Cecily Peterson, Thor Peterson, Gloria Peterson, Bjorn Peterson, Rosemary Peterson, Leif Peterson, Ivar Peterson, and Sven Peterson, all of Mascoutah. Irma is also survived by three siblings, Rita (Friesen) Krueger of Elmira, Ontario (Canada), Walter Friesen of Orillia, Ontario, and Lydia (Friesen) Church of Guelph, Ontario.

Irma was preceded in death by her father, Abe Friesen of Leamington, Ontario in 1954, and her mother, Mary Friesen of Leamington in 2014. She also was preceded in death by her infant granddaughter, Annika Hope Peterson, in 2018.

Irma Friesen graduated from Leamington (Ontario) High School as valedictorian in 1959. From there she attended London (Ontario) Teachers College, graduating in 1960. She attended Guelph University, receiving her Bachelor of Household Science degree in 1966. Subsequently she taught Home Economics at Kingsville (Ontario) High School, then at Eastern Shores High School in Musquodoboit Harbour, Nova Scotia. She attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, receiving her Master of Science degree in Human Ecology in 1972.

Irma married Denny Davis in Ithaca, New York on March 18, 1972. They moved to Griffin, Georgia in 1973, where Denny worked for the University of Georgia. While in Griffin, they helped start a Christian and Missionary Alliance church, which met in their apartment for a time. Their only child, Nancy Elizabeth Davis was born in Griffin. They moved to Pullman, Washington in 1976, where Denny was employed by Washington State University in professorial and administrative positions.

Irma was a quiet but dedicated follower of Jesus Christ throughout her adult life. She pursued excellence in homemaking, personal finance, support of God’s work worldwide, and dedication to her family. In the late 80’s, Irma boldly became a home educator to elevate her daughter’s educational development. She created a veritable gallery of handwork during her 50 years of marriage. She loved and supported her husband as a university professor, publisher, robotics coach, and gardener. Since moving to Mascoutah in 2011, she supported in their home His Lighthouse ministry to boys, home school drama club, and Robo Raiders robotics teams. She was a masterful homemaker and accomplished cook with a flair for nutrition and frugality. She prided herself in diligent work, dedication to her Lord, and supporting the success of others.

Irma held a great respect for the Bible as the Word of God and an instruction book for life. As one who loved mysteries, Irma enjoyed seeing how Scripture revealed God’s mystery of Jesus Christ’s first and anticipated second comings. In the last decade of her life, as predicted end-time events appeared, Irma grew passionate for the promised return of Jesus Christ. Now she can speak with the Author himself!

Irma’s family and friends have lost a godly role model and encourager of bold god-honoring living. But we rejoice that she, in her imperishable body, is enjoying her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the mansion he prepared for her.

Visitation: From 10 to 11 AM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Community Bible Church, 4940 Benchmark Centre Dr, Swansea, IL 62226.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Community Bible Church, Swansea, IL.