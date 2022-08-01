Shirley A.Trame, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Troy in Troy, IL.

She was born on Sunday, January 17, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Lester and Matilda (nee Donnelly) Monken.

On Tuesday, August 07, 1956, she married Bernard H. “Ben” Trame at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2003.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church – Highland, IL.

Born at Highland, IL, grew up in St. Morgan (5 miles south of Highland). Worked 3 1/2 years at Trenton Shoe Factory; raised her family for 20 years; cleaned houses for several Highland families. Started at Artex International in 1972 and worked there for over 28 years; also continued cleaning houses, retired January of 2000. She enjoyed her daughters, grandchildren & great-grandchildren; Shirley liked collecting Angels, watching T.V. (quiz shows), visiting the boat and playing rummy and poker with her family and friends.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Lynn Marie (Ronald) Holtkamp, Highland, IL

Daughter – Kathleen Ann (David) Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Gregory David (Bethany) Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Aaron Christopher (Lindsey) Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Sister-In-Law – Mary Jane Orlet, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law – Rose Monken, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Leighton Elizabeth Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Beckett Gregory Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Sadie Jacqueline Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Rhett Chirstopher Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Lester Louis Monken died 1/17/89

Mother – Matilda — Monken (nee Donnelly) – died 1/14/69

Husband – Bernard H. “Ben” Trame, Jr., died 11/26/2003

Brother – Derl Lester Monken died 10/24/14

Brother – Darwin Calvin “Dart”Monken died 6/10/13

Sister – Phyllis Pearl Brooks died 4/14/10

Brother – Don L. Monken died 8/14/67

Step Mother – Nina Pohl- Monken died 3/25/94.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, August 05, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 05, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Illinois, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.