Robert O. Hefner

Robert O. “Bob” Hefner, 84, of Mascoutah, IL, born September 12, 1937, in Breese, IL died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

In 2000, Bob retired from Empire Comfort Systems in Belleville, IL as a stove mounter, after 43 years of employment. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and Mascoutah Moose Lodge #815.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Olis and Mary Ann, nee Grimmer, Hefner and a sister, Mary Hund.

Surviving are his wife, Velonia P. “Lonnie”, nee Arbonida, Hefner whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on Sept. 16, 1961; two sons, Philip Hefner Gardiepy (Kevin Hefner Gardiepy) of Iron Mountain, MI, Paul (Terry) Hefner, Sr. of Mascoutah, IL; Joyce Hefner of Mascoutah, IL and special friend, Wayne; two grandsons, Paul (Samantha) Hefner, Jr., Jeff (Patty) Hefner; three step grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh) Bodeker, Joseph (Caitlin) Pflasterer, Jr., Brock Pflasterer; seven great grandchildren, Breanna, Zachary, Andrew, Colin, Olivia, Maybrie, Elizabeth; sister, Hadrian (Larry) Hund of Magnolia, TX; brother-in-law, John Hund of New Baden, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 North Independence St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL with Father Nick Fleming celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL