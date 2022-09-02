Lucille E. Kruse, nee Thomas, of Mascoutah, IL, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the age of 105. She was born August 5, 1917 in O’Fallon, IL.

After graduating from O’Fallon Township High School, she attended Southern Illinois Normal College at Carbondale from 1934 to1936 and obtained a rural school teaching certificate. From 1936 to 1941, Lucille taught all eight grades at the one-room country school in Fayetteville, IL. She was only 19 years of age when she began her teaching career. On June 7, 1941, Lucille married Leroy E. Kruse at the O’Fallon Evangelical & Reformed Church and became a homemaker on their family farm, south of Mascoutah. Mrs. Kruse graduated from McKendree University in 1961 and taught Kindergarten in the Mascoutah School District from 1966 to 1980. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah and the St. Clair County Farm Bureau.

After almost 60 years of marriage, her husband Leroy died on April 23, 2001. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Edna C., nee Rhein, Thomas, son, Kevin T. Kruse, brother, Harold (Mildred) Thomas, sister, Gene M. Thomas, sister-in-law, Leontine E. Kruse, and nephew, David Thomas.

Surviving are her daughters, Carolyn Kruse, Kathleen (Dean) Floyd, her son, Kenneth (Margaret) Kruse; six grandchildren, Jesse (Brendan) Riley, Anna (Kyle) Wolfe, Brandon (Becky) Kruse, Matthew (Jody) Kruse, Ryan (Catherine) Kruse, Eric (Katie) Kruse; 18 great-grandchildren; niece, Susan Finkelman, and nephew, John (Linda) Thomas.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 W. Main Street, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL and from 10 to 11 AM Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Justin Iverson officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL