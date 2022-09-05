Larry N. Yarber, 74, of St. Libory, IL, born Nov. 21, 1947, Highland, IL died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Larry was a retired custodian from Mascoutah Community School District 19, he was a U. S. Army veteran and an avid fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hiram N. and Mildred J., nee Schoreack, Yarber, two sisters, Irene Landis, Anna May Krausz, a brother, Loraine Yarber and Wayne Yarber.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah L., nee Haas, Yarber whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on Sept. 22, 1984; two sons, Christopher Yarber and fiancé, Andrea, Chad (Laura) Yarber; three granddaughters, Payton, Kaitlyn, Aubrey Yarber; sister, Bonnie Horgan; brother, Dennis (Martha) Yarber; mother-in-law, Charlotte Haas; and other numerous, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, 8 Sorrento Dr., Osprey, FL 34229 or Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 9 AM Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Nick Fleming celebrating. A private burial will be held, at a later date.

