Donna “Jane” Fitzgerald, nee Robertson, 73, of Lebanon, IL formerly of Mascoutah, IL born May 16, 1949, in Montgomery, AL, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, IL.

Jane previously was a clerk for the New York Stock Exchange and loved to travel and paint.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Iris N., nee Hamric, Robertson, the father of her children, Marvin Watschinger.

She is survived by two sons, Scott (Erika) Watschinger of Mascoutah, IL, Eric (fiancé Kelli Freda) Watschinger) of Keensburg, NJ; five grandchildren, Dylan Krause, Ashley, Leah, Killian, and Conner Watschinger; one brother, Pete Robertson; a niece, Christina Field; and a nephew, Mike Roberston.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: Private service will be held at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois