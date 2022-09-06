Sandra L. Cedarleaf

Sandra Lee Cedarleaf, nee Holstead, 85, of Mascoutah IL passed away peacefully on September 3, 2022. She battled Parkinson’s disease but stayed optimistic.

She can best be described as a God-loving care giver. From her days as a nurse and a mother, working with the Red Cross in disaster relief and in Uganda. She was the founder of Hope for Uganda, a home and school, for Aids orphaned children. She was much loved by all who met and knew her.

She is survived by her three children, Kathy (Bob) Fallen of Minnetonka MN, Tracey (Jon) Vernier of Mascoutah IL, Scott Cedarleaf and family. She is also survived by nine grandkids and eight great -grandkids.

Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, https://www.apdaparkinson.org. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Funeral: Services will be private.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois