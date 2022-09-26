Robert P. Brendel, 75, of Mascoutah, IL born Jan. 18, 1947, in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Robert was the co-founder of D.E. Martin Roofing, a United States Army Vietnam veteran, and a Purple Heart recipient.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert “Wherle,” and Jeanette V., nee Scheel, Brendel Martin, stepfather, David Martin, his wife, Dianne M., nee Moll, Brendel, whom he married on August 28, 1969, and who died on April 4, 2017.

Surviving are his children, Christine (Troy) Medvick of Mascoutah, IL, Amy Brendel of Fairview Heights, IL, Matthew (Sarah) Brendel of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Madison (Andrew) Norrenberns, Chase and Brody Brendel, Madyson and Brody Medvick, two great grandsons, Emmett and Duane Norrenberns; three sisters, Nancy (Bill) Dunning, Brenda (Kurt) Kohlbrecher, Marilyn (Kevin) Quitmeyer; a brother, Ronald (Pam) Martin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Catholic School, 215 N. John St, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 2 to 6 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday, September 26, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Nick Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL