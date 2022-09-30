Marilyn R. Lambert, nee Sper, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 4, 1932, in Clayton, MO died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor.

Marilyn was a loving mom, Grandma Mare, GG, and a retired secretary from General American Life, she continued to work part-time until the age of 70. She loved God, family and family gatherings were the very best times. Marilyn was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Emelia, nee Straub, Sper, great grandson, Benjamin Battas and sisters, Elaine Hickey and Mary Ann Stuber.

Surviving are her four children, Daniel McClintock, Catherine (Dan) Thomas, Carrie (Bill) Honer-Lavery, Dennis McClintock; grandchildren, Scott (Kara) Battas, Dustin (Ashley) Battas, Amy (Travis) Brown, Courtney (Brent) McKnight, Jennifer (Stephen) Scott, Brian (Roxanne) Honer, Derrick (Meghan) McClintock, Ryan McClintock, Indigo Rose McClintock, Joel (Jessica) Thomas, Sara (Mike) Harville; 15 beautiful great grandchildren; special to Mare, Donna McClintock; also survived by nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank all the beautiful staff, CNA’s and nurses at Aviston Countryside Manor for loving our mom and giving her the best care for the past 1 1/2 years. “Her girls” were amazing and she truly loved them.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Catholic School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 3 to 7 PM Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL with Father Nick Fleming celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL