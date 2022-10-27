Virginia “Ginny” Missey

Virginia Dawes Missey, 97, formerly of Lebanon, IL, passed away on October 20, 2022 at Mason Pointe Skilled Care Center in Chesterfield, MO.

She was born September 25, 1925, in O’Fallon, IL. to Earl and Myrtle (nee Davis) Dawes. She married Wilburn C. Missey Jr. in October of 1981, in St. Louis, MO.

Virginia grew up in Summerfield and Lebanon, IL, and attended public schools in both towns; graduating Lebanon High School in 1942. She earned her degree in accounting and her accelerated MBA in Finance/Law from the University of Illinois. After obtaining her degrees, Virginia worked for Bemis Bag Co. in St. Louis on the financial and market research staff, in addition to receiving advanced management training while employed. After leaving Bemis Bag Co. she joined the financial staff of Gardener Advertising and later became Manager of Finance and Personnel for Fischer Scientific Company in St. Louis.

Virginia joined KMOX Radio in 1964 as Chief Accountant; was named Station Controller and Assistant General Manager to Robert Hyland in 1966; became Director of Administration in 1969 and then Assistant to the General Manager of KMOX and KMOX/FM in 1970. In 1973 she was appointed as Station Manager of KMOX Radio, St. Louis, thus becoming the first female General Manager of a CBS owned radio station in the United States. She held this position until her retirement in the mid 1980’s.

Virginia was a member of the American Women in Radio and Television, Advertising Media Credit Executive Association, Institute of Broadcast Financial Management, Credit Association of St. Louis, The Stadium Club, and various civic organizations. She received civic awards from BLAC (Black Leaders Against Crime) and the St. Louis ARGUS Award for her work with underprivileged youth and service to the black community of St. Louis. In her free time she enjoyed reading, needlepoint, watching Blues hockey & Cardinals baseball, and traveling with friends and family, especially to the Florida Keys.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Myrtle Dawes; husband of 16 years, Dr. Wilburn C. Missey Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and William Freshour.

She is survived by her niece, Martha Freshour (Dennis) Korte, Lebanon, IL; nephew, Robert (Trina) Freshour, Lebanon, IL; great nieces, Sarah Korte, St. Louis, MO, Lauren (Keith) Trahan, Lebanon, IL, Melinda Freshour, Lebanon, IL, Rebecca (Brian) Hepfer, Troy, IL; great-great nieces and nephew, Avery Trahan, Samuel and Vivian Hepfer.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of the Donor’s choice.

A Private Graveside service will be held at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.

