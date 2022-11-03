

David W. Bequette, 60, of Lebanon, IL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home.

He was born on July 31, 1962, in Belleville, IL, to Leo L. and Anna F. (nee Missey) Bequette.

David has lived in St. Clair County his entire life, moving between Lebanon and Summerfield various times. He spent many years as a groundskeeper at Scott Air Force Base. His favorite pastimes included fishing and hunting. David enjoyed going to yard sales and you could often find him playing cards; poker, rummy, and euchre to name a few. He was a family man and would never hesitate to help his family or anyone when needed. Kindhearted, David would give you the shirt off his back if he could. He loved taking care of and spending time with his nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews whenever he could.

He was preceded in death by her parents, Leo L. and Anna F. Bequette, and brother, Ricky Bequette.

David is survived by his brother, Mark Bequette, Lebanon, IL; sister, Pamela “Dede” (Rick Lewis) Voges, Lebanon, IL; nieces and nephews, Angela (Dan) Stinnett, Carlyle, IL, Ronald Bequette, Trenton, IL, Kevin (Kayleigh) Bequette, St. Jacob, IL, Joseph (Shannon) Bequette, Williamson, IL, Courtney (Jordan Stroud) Bequette, Carlyle, IL, Amie (Tony) Wester, Waterloo, IL, Cari (Matt) Breidenbach, Swansea, IL, Elizabeth (Ronald) Kromrey, Superior, MT; great nieces and nephews, Jacob, Hunter, Tyler, Landon, Savannah, Zoe, Emery, Colt, Nash, Julian, Jude, Trevor, Kylie, Allison, Joey, Christopher; very special friend, Tracy Denton; many cousins and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Siteman Cancer Center or Unity Hospice and Palliative Care.

Graveside Service and Interment: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 11am, at Summerfield Cemetery, Summerfield, IL.

Luncheon following graveside at Summerfield Lions Club, Summerfield, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home

Lebanon, IL.