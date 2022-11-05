

John H. Surmeier, 88, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 1, 1933, in St. Libory, IL died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his residence.

John was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Co., retired school bus driver from Mascoutah School District 19 after 16 1/2 years of service and a small engine repairman. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, UMWA Local 1148, former 20-year Mascoutah Township Trustee and a U. S. Army veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John V. and Helen, nee Hesker, Surmeier Nonamaker, stepfather, Harry Nonamaker and two brothers, Raymond, in infancy and Albert Surmeier.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn, nee Goeddel, Surmeier whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on June 16, 1956; his children, Mark (Linda) Surmeier of Louisville, NE, Janel Surmeier of Mascoutah, IL, Brent Surmeier of New Baden, IL, Lance (Dianne) Surmeier of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Heather (Jamin) Berg, Lindsay (Cameron) Reyes, Shawnie Surmeier, Brendan (Megan) Surmeier, Amanda Surmeier; five great grandchildren, Landon, Hadleigh, Colton, Kaylin Berg and Mason Surmeier; brothers and sisters, Dorothy Muenchau, Marie Copper, Clarence (Marilyn) Surmeier, Lester (Barb) Surmeier, Linda (Richard) Davis; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert (Diane) Goeddel, Dr. Dale Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. John U.C.C., 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Wednesday Nov. 9 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at St. John United Church of Christ with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois