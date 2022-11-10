Linda L. Drumm, nee Linsky, 80, of Mascoutah, IL, born Nov. 6, 1942, in Hudson, NY, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Linda was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Helen, nee Maxwell, Linsky, her husband, Roland E. “Drummie” Drumm, Jr. whom she married in Copake Falls, NY on Aug. 15, 1964, and who died Jan. 16, 2017. Surviving are two sons, Damon (Vanessa) Drumm of Imperial, MO, Chad (Theresa) Drumm of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Ashley (Clay) Ehlmann, Tiffany (Daniel) Watkins, Brittany, Brendan, and Karri Drumm; three great grandchildren, Peyten, Onyx, and Archer; also survived by nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with Rev. Andrew Anthony officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL