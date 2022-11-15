Marie I. Krausz, nee Shomaker, 95, of Mascoutah, IL born Jan. 2, 1927, in Albers, IL died Monday, Nov 14, 2022, at Clinton Manor, New Baden, IL.

Marie was a homemaker and loved quilting and playing cards. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church in New Baden, St. George Church Choir, past eucharistic minister, past president, vice-president, and secretary of the Altar Sodality, Christian Mother’s, past election judge for Lookingglass Township #3 and a 50-year member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mary, nee Overberg, Schomaker, her husband, Warren F. Krausz whom she married in New Baden, IL on Sept. 5, 1957, and who died on Apr. 30, 1999, four brothers, Alphonse, Vincent, Herman, and Joseph Schomaker, three sisters, Elanor Kamer, Louis Buehler, and Alice Berkemann.

Surviving are her son, Ray Krausz of Mascoutah, IL; one brother, David (Kay) Schomaker; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made in the form of Masses, St. George Catholic Church, 200 N 3rd St, New Baden, IL 62265, or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S Illinois St, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL with a prayer service at 4 PM.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden, IL with Father Steven Beatty celebrating. Burial will follow in Lookingglass Township Cemetery, New Memphis, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois