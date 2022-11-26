Daniel L. Rasch, Jr.

Daniel Lee Rasch, Jr., 63, of Venedy, IL, born Jan. 2, 1959, in Belleville, IL died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL.

Daniel was a retired laborer and member of Laborers Local 742, Mascoutah. Danny “Hoppy” Rasch loved the outdoors, never met a stranger, and was a hard worker who played by his own rules. His final wish to his daughters, “I just want you girls to be happy.”

He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel L. Rasch, Sr.

Surviving are his mother, Lois R., nee Stibal, Rasch; daughters, Tera (Craig) Scroggins, Sheila Rasch (fiancé, Charles Williams), Logan (Corey) Smith; six grandchildren, Jade, Aiden, Skylar Scroggins, Luhkas, Lilli Stone and Lana Smith; great granddaughter, Saylor Bailey; brother, Larry (Cheryl) Rasch; sister, Sharol (Gary) Mattern; and five nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Mascoutah Food Pantry or Habitat for Humanity. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: There will be no visitation.

Funeral: A private funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Schwab officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery. A celebration of life, for Danny, will be held at the American Legion in Mascoutah at 4:30 PM Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL