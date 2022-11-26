Eunice L. Wahl, nee Joellenbeck, of Mascoutah, IL died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the age of 93.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin Wahl, dear friend, Charles Garner, and parents, August and Alma Joellenbeck.

Eunice lived in Mascoutah her entire life and graduated from Mascoutah High School. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, where she and her husband, Calvin, were married in 1948.

For 20 years, Eunice worked as payroll bookkeeper for the Mascoutah School District, and for 15 years prior, she was a salesperson/bookkeeper for her father’s business, Joellenbeck Bros. Lumberyard. In her 20’s, she worked at hat and shoe factories, Chase Drug Store and Harvey’s Malt Shop.

To her family, she was known as the “Pie Queen”. Many in the community will remember Eunice for her coconut cream, rhubarb custard and lemon meringue pies. Eunice was also an accomplished quilter and counted cross-stitcher.

Eunice loved her church. She belonged to St. John Ever Faithful Fellowship of Women, the Happy Quilters, the Fireside Group and the Red Hat Society.

She was a strong-willed, energetic person who would do anything for family. Eunice never seemed to age and always had a smile to share.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Joe) Yoch of Smithton, IL, Terri (John) Bassler of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Jaime (Russell) Miers, Bryan (Ashley) Yoch, Matthew (Cari) Casper-Bassler, Mark (Jennifer) Bassler, Mary (Chris) Matthews; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Allan (Sue) Joellenbeck; nephews, Curt (Denise) Joellenbeck and David Joellenbeck.

Memorials may be made to St. John U.C.C., 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or Autism Speaks, Inc., 1 East 33rd St. – 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016 (autismspeaks.org) Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday Nov. 26, 2022, at St. John United Church of Christ with the Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL