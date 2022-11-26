Mary Kaye Richter, nee Heberer, 77, of Trenton, IL, born April 20, 1945, in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her home.

Mary was the founder and executive director of the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias and a devoted farm wife. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL, Illinois South Conference of the United Church of Christ Committee on Ministry and Turkey Hill Grange.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry C., and Lillian F., nee Wittlich, Heberer, sister, Joan Elizabeth Riley, brother, Robert Heberer, nephew, Robert “Rob” Heberer II, and Dennis “Denny” Graul.

Surviving are Norman Richter; children, Michael (Jennifer) Richter of Trenton, IL, Sharon (J. B.) Grimes of Washington, MO, Charles Richter of Trenton, IL; Meme’s magnificent seven, grandchildren, Katherine, Rachel Richter, Maxwell, Madeline, Miles Grimes, Kylie Depoorter and Charley Richter; sister-in-law, Janet Heberer; also survived by her brother’s children, Kathi (Ed) Weilbacher, Julie Heberer and Jim (Mary) Heberer; and other nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias, 6 Executive Dr., Suite 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208, or Foundation for Mascoutah Schools. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com

Visitation: From 3 to 7 PM Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL with Pastor Todd Bean officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois