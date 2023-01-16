Abel G. Salazar

Linda Kay Piller, age 77, of Sparta, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sparta Community Hospital, Sparta, IL.

Linda was born on June 14, 1945 in Avon Park, FL, daughter to Ardell and Kate (Carter) Slaven. On June 14, 1963, she married Peter L. Piller of Baldwin, IL on her 18th birthday in Sparta, IL. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2018 after 55 years of marriage. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the American Legion’s Woman’s Auxiliary in Sparta, IL. Linda had worked in banking for 42 years. Linda enjoyed gambling at casinos with her late husband, fishing and camping with the family. She dearly loved her family and especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Paul) Vannoy of Sparta, IL; her two sons, Andrew Piller of Mt. Carmel, IL, and Tony (Sandy) Piller of Mascoutah, IL; brother, Darrell Slaven of Carlyle IL; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and several nieces, nephews and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be at the United Methodist Church, Sparta, IL, on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Sparta, IL on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Andrew Anthony and Pastor Randy McGeehon officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Sparta, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sparta Community Hospital, Sparta, IL.

Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL has been entrusted with arrangements.

Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL