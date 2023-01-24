Mary C. Wilborn, nee Fischer, 77, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 28, 1945, in Savannah, GA died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Mary was a homemaker and a United States Air Force veteran. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, IL and was very active in the Mascoutah Senior Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Bertha M., nee Hermeyer, Fischer.

She is survived by her husband, William B. Wilborn, whom she married on Dec. 19, 1964 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Belleville, IL; four children, Catherine (David) Whitehead, Colleen (Steven) Stricklin, David (Ginger) Wilborn, Carolyn Wilborn; seven grandchildren, Alexander (Sydney) Whitehead, Sarah Whitehead, Emily (Chistopher Thurston) Stricklin, Hayden Stricklin and fiancé, Courtney, Mila, Stella, and Maxwell Wilborn; brother, Joseph (Shirley) Fischer; nephew, James Fischer; and a great niece, Makayla Fischer.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Animal Clinic, 112 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 2 to 4 PM Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 901 N Alton St, Lebanon, IL 62254. A private burial with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois