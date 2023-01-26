Beverly Jean Bowlin

Beverly Jean “Jeanie” Bowlin, nee Krul, 80, of Mascoutah IL, born July 11, 1942, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Jeanie was a retired cook from Mascoutah Community School District 19 and a member of the Mascoutah Women of the Moose, Chapter 392.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth, nee Phillipson, Krul Kleespies, her husband, Jim F. “Pos” Bowlin who died Feb. 16, 2007, a brother Gary Krul and sister, Marsha Lynn Fleming.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Glenn) Klingelhoefer, Jean “Dusty” Hardy; a son, Harold “Bud” Bowlin; six grandchildren, Brian (Megan) Elliott, Grant (Michelle) Klingelhoefer, Kyle Bowlin (Katie), Lorin Bowlin, Miranda Hardy, Andrew Hardy (Carmen); five great grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara “Joanie” (Ken) Shoup, FrankiJo (Harvey) Glenn, Kris (David) Menlove; two brothers, Kurt Kleespies, Les (Tina) Kleespies; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 10 AM to 12 noon Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Anthony officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

