Michael A. Stehlick, 66, of Mascoutah, IL born July 16, 1956, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at his home.

Mike was a retired union painter, a member of Belleville Deer Hunters Club, and an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and hiking. He raised his boys on classic rock radio and his newest pride and joy were his three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary, nee Stuempler, Stehlick, a brother, Rick Stehlick and brother-in-law, Ken Kabureck.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce L., nee Kabureck, Stehlick whom he married in Belleville, IL on Sept. 15, 1977; two sons, Ryan (Ashley) Stehlick of Mascoutah, IL, Jason (Emma) Stehlick of Shiloh, IL; three grandchildren, Evelyn, Brooks and Miles; sister-in-law, Janet (Bill) Yochum; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

FUNERAL: There will be a celebration of life, for Mike, on a later date.

