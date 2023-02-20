Leave a Comment

Edna Jane Knowles, age 85, of Summerfield, IL passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 17, 1937 in Anniston, MO, a daughter of the late Rev. Linvel and Alma, nee White, Arington. She married Kenneth Knowles on July 31, 1955 in Hot Springs, AR and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2007.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Tom Arington and George Arington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Emma, nee Shelton, Knowles; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara Arington, John Mizell, Alfred and Grace Knowles, Betty and Claude Hoots, Wanda and Pete McBride; and dear friend Phyllis Field.

Edna Jane is survived by her children, Richard (Pamela) Knowles of Moore, OK, Madonna (Martin) Kenser of Atlanta, GA, Carol (David) Pollard of Summerfield, IL and Jeannette (Jeffrey) Becker of Creve Coeur, IL; bonus daughter, Jayn Willeford of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Rebecca (Kenneth) Hix, Richard (Leslie) Knowles, Randall (Sara) Knowles, Hannah (Jeff) Heck, Rachel (Peter) Kiley, Bethany (Garrick Hanson) Kenser, Benjamin (Ramona) Pollard, Andrew (Emily) Pollard, Daniel Pollard, and Jenna Becker; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Remington Hix, Phoenix and Emerson Knowles, Kerby and Reagan Knowles, Teddy, Kenser, Liza, and Aully Heck, Indiana and Charlie Jane Kiley; siblings, Harvie (Diane) Arington of Hot Springs, AR, Lucretia (Bruce) Robinson of Alton, IL, Linda Mizell of Ball Ground, GA, Barbee (Esther) Arington of Lebanon, IN, William (Dottie) Arington of Daytona, FL, and Terry (Kathy) Arington of Pryor, OK; sister-in-law, Grace Arington of Hot Springs, AR; special friend Marshall Field; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Edna Jane worked in civil service as a Telecommunications Analyst for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), and along with her husband Kenneth, worked as a meter reader for Clinton County Electric Co-op in Breese. She was member of Fresh Start Community Church of God in Lebanon where she was a Sunday School Teacher, volunteered with the Vacation Bible School Program, played the piano, and sang in the choir. In addition, she was also a lifetime member of Women of the Church of God. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, reading, listening to and playing music, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Edna Jane was a very nurturing woman and cherished her time with her family. One of her greatest joys in life was having a pen pal from The Bronx, NY, whom she shared letters with for over 60 years.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon with Rev. Terry Arington, Rev. Richard Knowles, Rev. Brian Pope, and Rev. David Runyan officiating. Interment will follow at Kirk Cemetery, Ina.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Children of Promise, Anderson, IN https://childrenofpromise.reachapp.co/donations/new or Lebanon Community Food Pantry (Matthew 25:40), 108 E. Dee St., Lebanon, IL, 62254 and will also be received at the church or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com