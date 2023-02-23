Darlene M. Warning

Darlene Mary Warning, nee Friederich, 72, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 24, 1950, in Salem, IL died Wednesday, Feb.22, 2023 at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Darlene was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah. For almost 34 years, Darlene had been the Office Manager at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. Often the friendly and helpful first voice or face, visitors and members heard or saw, when they contacted the church.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Warning, U.S. Army Persian Gulf veteran, who died on April 22, 2003.

She is survived by her parents, Harold E. and Adeline A., nee Johnson, Friederich; one sister, Patricia Vail of Amboy, IL; two brothers, Harry (Suzy) Friederich of Mascoutah, IL, Dale (Theresa) Friederich of Belleville, IL; also survived by nieces, nephews, and great nieces.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Masses. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

