James A. “Jim” Welker, 72, of Licking, MO, formerly of Mascoutah IL born Oct. 9, 1950, in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Jim was retired from Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles, former Shiloh Valley Township Road Commissioner and also worked for Dierbergs. Jim loved nothing more than spending time with his family and the outdoors. He was an avid trout fisherman, bowler, Cardinal fan and passed away on opening trout fishing day, which would have been his 64th consecutive year at Montauk State Park, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. “Skip” and Annie L. “Loy”, nee Hawkins, Welker.

Jim is survived by three daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Schanz, Julie (Ryan) Weber, Angie (Jeremy) Schanz; grandchildren, Allison Schanz (Derek), Brendan Schanz (Gracie), Colton Schanz (Emma), Samantha (Travis) Diel, Payton Weber, Austin and Katelyn Schanz; and great grandson, Dylan Diel.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 9 to 11 AM Monday, March 6, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, March 6, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Friz officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois