Bryan G. Schaeferle, 62, of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born March 10, 1960, at Scott AFB, IL passed away Sunday Oct. 30, 2022, at his home.

Bryan attended Mascoutah schools and was a Wesclin graduate in 1979. He graduated from B.A.C. in stationary engineering. Bryan worked for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Gateway in Granite City, IL, Cardinal Glennon, and the maintenance manager at O’Hares Casino. Bryan was an avid motorcyclist, a Harley owner, a member and MVP of the St. Clair County Bank Pool League, and a big sports fan, especially the Cardinals and Blues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mary Elizabeth, nee Moloney, Schaeferle; two brothers, Robert and Patrick “Beech” Schaeferle.

He is survived by his fiancé, Janis Kerberick; two children, Danielle and Sean Schaeferle; a brother, Eddie Schaeferle; also survived by numerous cousins.

Memorials may be made to Rondald McDonald House, 3450 Park Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104 or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, 3800 Park Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 1 to 2 PM Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Father Nick Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

