Rosa A. Jones

Rose A. Jones, nee Brailsford, 71, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 23, 1951, in Brigham City, UT passed away Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at her home.

Rose retired after 26 years as a dental assistant and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rose will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse G. and Artell, nee Miller, Brailsford, a son, Steven Jones, and a brother, Grant Brailsford.

She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Jones whom she married on March 19, 1971, in Bear River, UT; two daughters, Tammy (Nathan) Bryan, Sara (Jeremy) Mansfield; a son, Jason (Diane) Jones; six grandchildren, Jordan and Taylor Bryan, Abigail, Emily, and Steven Jones, Aubrey Mansfield; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Jones.

Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association,16100 Chesterfield Pkwy W, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 10:30 to 11:30 AM Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9827 Bunkum Rd., Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

FUNERAL: A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois