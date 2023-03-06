Esther C. Grodeon, nee Haas, 97, of Mascoutah, IL born July 23, 1925, in Engelmann Twp., IL died Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Esther was a homemaker and owned and operated Up The Wall custom wallpapering in Mascoutah. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, St. John Everfaithful Guild, R.S.V.P, St. Clair County Golden Age Club, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, founder and leader of Clever Clovers 4-H Club, and a member of the Red Hats. Esther had a gift of hospitality who enjoyed quilting, reading, and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Anna M. W., nee Bischoff, Haas; her husband, Robert L. Grodeon, whom she married on Feb. 2, 1945 in Belleville, IL and who died on July 29, 2006; sister and brother-in-law, Rita (Charles) Grahmann; and a son-in-law, James Morio.

She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Morio of Mascoutah, IL, Jana (Dallas) Eytchison of Columbia, IL; two sons, Gerald (Chris) Grodeon of Mascoutah, Don (Jane) Grodeon of Mascoutah; eight grandchildren, Jill (John) Frisbie of Mascoutah, Andrew (Tavia) Morio of Marietta, GA, Jason Grodeon of St. Louis, MO, Nathan (Lisa) Grodeon of St. Louis, MO, Benjamin (Courtney) Grodeon of Mascoutah, Stephen (Michelle) Grodeon of Mascoutah, Thomas (Brittany Messenger) Eytchison of Okinawa, Japan, Anna Eytchison of Telluride, CO; 13 great grandchildren, Victoria Shartouny, Payton and Callie Adkins, Simon, Summer, Rachel, Daniel, Celeste, Elise, Peter, Ethan, Noah, and Penelope Grodeon.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W, Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 9 to 11 AM Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at St, John United Church of Christ with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. A private family burial was held at Mascoutah City Cemetery.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois