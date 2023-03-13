LouElla Elizabeth (nee Saindon) Sauer, 84, formerly of Fairview Heights, Ill., entered the arms of her heavenly Father on March 9, 2023.

Born on the family farm on February 17, 1939 in Grainfield, Kans., she shared a birthday with her identical twin sister and her mother.

Her story is best told as a love story… Born and raised in a trilingual home to second generation immigrants, with a 100% French father and 100% German mother, her parents laid a path to demonstrate that love conquers all in the face of what was going on in their native countries during the time of World War II. The seeds of love were sown early when LouElla met her future husband Dale Francis Sauer, Sr. when they shared their First Holy Communion together. Throughout their childhood, they stayed friends and eventually began courting. On January 5, 1957 they were married, and he joined the Navy as a means to escape crushing poverty and improve their fortunes. LouElla graduated from high school and joined her husband. In spite of their humble beginnings, their love thrived.

Dale and Lou, as kids, hitched their wagons together early in Hays, Kansas in the 40s and never looked back. Her unwavering devotion as a military spouse, and steadfast love helped bring a good man and three kids through 30 duty stations. Her courage and moxie at each home and duty station allowed her to find a job in almost any career field. Through it all, she remained completely devoted to her husband and did everything she could to raise three kids in multiple homes. Her husband passed away 4 years ago and yet through that time, and perhaps the best part of dementia, she talked to him and still loved him every day until the end following 62 years of marriage. They now forever unite their souls, as their bodies lie together here on earth.

Surviving are her three children: Lail Roma’ Manning (the late David Manning 1954-2018) of Vancouver, Wash., Christine Rene’ Kilroy (Michael Kilroy) of Edmonds, Wash., and Dale Francis Sauer II (Sutton Sauer) of Shiloh, Ill. She felt incredibly blessed to have seven grandchildren: Kendra (Manning) Knaggs, Levi Manning, Erin Kilroy, Joshua Heuiser, Meredith (Heuiser) Jackson, Zachary Sauer, and Jacob Sauer. She also had ten great grandchildren, Oliver and Harrison Manning, Colby, Jaxson, Franklin, and Vivian Heuiser, Olive Jackson, and Brooklyn, Archer, and Charlotte Sauer. She is also survived by brother Darel Saindon, and sister Darlene Jackson.

LouElla was preceded in death by her parents, Adrain and Lidwina (nee Dreher) Saindon, twin sister, LouCella Daniels, and her beloved husband, Dale F. Sauer Sr., a Navy Veteran and lifelong civil servant.

She was cherished by family and friends for her boundless energy, positive outlook, creativity, courage, loyalty, devotion to family, and unwavering kindness.

Memorial Donations are suggested in the form of Masses and will be accepted at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Guest book and photo tribute available at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W Washington St., O’Fallon, Ill. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm that evening.

Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, March 17, 2023 at The Cathedral of Saint Peter, 200 W. Harrison St., Belleville, Ill., with the Very Rev. Godfrey Mullen presiding. Following the Mass, both husband and wife will be laid to their final rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.