Robert C. Steinberg, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 18, 1933 in Belleville, IL, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Bob was a retired maintenance worker from Akzo, retired grain farmer, worked for Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah and was a Korean War Army veteran. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, Knights of Columbus, Council 4380, Mascoutah Moose Lodge 815, and Serra Club of St. Clair County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Melinda, nee Lanter, Steinberg, his first wife, Louise M., nee Carron, Steinberg who died Oct. 8, 1991, and a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Vernon) Wottowa.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia, nee Kolar, Schmidt Steinberg whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on Aug. 12, 1994; his children, Robert D. (Sandra) Steinberg, Glenn A. (Diane) Steinberg, Brad (Deb) Schmidt, Rodney (Allison) Schmidt; six grandchildren, Alexander and Frederick Steinberg, Theresa and Emily Schmidt, Abigail and Natalie Schmidt; sister-in-law, Dorothy Carron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Masses. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting to mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and from 9 to 9:40 AM Wednesday, March 15 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois