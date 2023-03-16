Ann Marie Mueller, 80, born June 22, 1942, in Belleville, IL, departed this life, February 7th, 2023, at Westminister Lake Ridge, Lake Ridge, Virginia.

Ann was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Grade School (1956) and Lebanon Community High School Class of 1960, Lebanon, IL. She was a career civil servant who began her career at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. She spent five years at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Upon her return, she moved to Washington DC where she worked at the Pentagon at Air Force General Officer Matters for the Department of the Air Force. She worked at the United States House of Representatives Committees on Merchant and Fisheries from 1977 to 1994.

Ann retired in Springfield, Virginia. She was a long-time member of the Alexandria, VA, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and worked many years as an Elections Officer in Fairfax County. She was an avid gardener and her home was a showplace.

She was preceded in death by her significant other, Jennings Reid Hartsell; parents, Edward Daniel and Amelia Kuhl Mueller; sister, Marilyn Mueller Koslofski; brother, Larry Mueller; brother in infancy, Edward Daniel Jr; sister-in-law, Sharon Weitekamp Mueller; brother-in-laws, Carl Junior Koslofski and William Earl Rankin. Left to mourn her passing are her sister, Janis Reed Rankin; her nieces, Michelle Mueller Callahan; Amy Mueller (Steve); nephews, William D. Reed (Susan), Brian K. Reed (Kathy) and Brandon E. Reed (Katie); and great nieces and nephews and many longtime friends.

A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at her home parish, St. Joseph’s, in Lebanon, IL, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army at 1804 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301, to St. Joseph Church, 901 N. Alton Street, Lebanon, IL 62254 or to the Lebanon Food Pantry, 123 East Dee Street, Lebanon, IL 62254.