Darrell Ray Purlee, age 34, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his residence.

He was born June 19, 1988 in Omaha, NE, a son of Francoise Lynell Purlee of Ramsey and Jack Ray (friend, Gayle) Pinkstaff, Jr. of Belleville.

In addition to his parents, Darrell is survived by his daughter, Skylar Ann Purlee of New Baden; sister, Cheyenne Pinkstaff of Trenton; grandmother, Betty Pinkstaff of Trenton; step-mother, Penny (Dan) Zimmermann of Lebanon; uncles and aunts, Robert G. (Shelby) Taylor of Kinston, AL, T. Rena (John) Schulz of Wataga, IL, and Lynda M. (Kirk) Webb of Andalusia, AL; cousins; and Skylar’s mother, Torrie.

Darrell was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Lynn Purlee; grandfather, Jack Pinkstaff, Sr.; step-father, Darrell Gene Herre; and maternal grandparents, Gerald and Charlotte Purlee.

Darrell graduated from Lebanon High School and continued his education at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. He studied to become an EMT, firefighter, and also earned his CDL for truck driving. He was employed with ACE Grease Services in Millstadt as a truck driver. Darrell was raised and baptized in Baptist Faith of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Dozier, AL, and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon and former member of Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department. Darrell had an interest for big trucks, especially Peterbilt’s, and Harley Davidson motorcycles; he admired history of the Vikings; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and drawing; but most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter, Skylar.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon with Pastor Todd Bean officiating.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to an education fund for Skylar Ann Purlee (checks payable to Penny Zimmermann) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

