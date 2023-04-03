Bobby D. Dees Sr., age 71, of Mascoutah, Illinois passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Bobby was born on January 8, 1952 to RC and Patsy H. (nee Gregory) Dees.

Bobby is preceded in by his father RC Dees and his sister, Debbie Diskey.

Bobby had a strong faith in Christ. He was an avid Superman enthusiast and looked forward to attending the Metropolis, Illinois Superman Festival. Bobby also enjoyed fishing and he had a passion for building stock cars and attending races. But nothing compared to spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Bobby was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Beverly K. (nee Bickers) Dees; his children, Bobby D. Dees, Jr., Cale H. Dees, Sr. and Michelle S. Dees; his 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; his siblings, Richard L. Dees (Nancy) and Kevin J. Dees (Emily); his mother-in-law, Myrtle Bruske; his special friends Tom Mangan and Tom Gilliam, he is also survived by a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

A visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Lake View Funeral Home 5000 N. Illinois Street Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208 from 4-7 PM. A funeral service will occur on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Lake View Funeral Home at 11AM with Pastor Andrew Easton officiating with burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens to follow.

Memorial contribution can be made payable to Beverly K. Dees in honor of Bobby D. Dees, Sr.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakeViewFuneralHm.com for the Dees family.