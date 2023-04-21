Marlene M. Groennert, nee Miller, 76, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 7, 1946, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her husband and two children.

Marlene was a retired medical transcriptionist from Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah where she was a commentator, lector and eucharistic minister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Capitola, nee Baker, Miller, a son, Kenny Groennert and brother, Donald Miller.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Harvey C. L. Groennert, Sr. whom she married in Belleville, IL on Sept. 5, 1966; her children, Stephanie (Gregory) Vogel of Freeburg, IL and Harvey C. L. (Becky) Groennert, Jr. of Aviston, IL; surviving widow of Kenny, Heather Groennert Humes; six grandchildren, Geoffrey Vogel (Kelly Kapp), Alexis Vogel, Gage Groennert, Zane Groennert, Hailey (Cole) Benjamin and Payton Groennert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pat (Dan) Schrempp, Kathy (Larry) Renth and Esther Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL 62258, or Mascoutah Volunteer Fire Company, 224 N. Railway Ave., P.O. Box 68, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, Apr. 21, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a prayer service at 4 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Nick Fleming celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois