Christine E. Carter, nee Tarrant, 76, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 9, 1946, in Sheffield, England, died Thursday Apr. 27, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Christine retired from Scott AFB in the civilian personnel department and managed Mr. Video in Mascoutah and Freeburg for numerous years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph B. and Phyllis M., nee Machen, Tarrant, her husband, David D. Carter, who died on Apr. 7, 2021, and a son, Shane Carter.

Surviving are her two children, Brian Carter, Tara (Douglas) Crowe; four, grandchildren, Kylie, Max, Kemper, and Castor; a sister, Brenda (Clive) Hill; sister-in-law, Pamela (Randy) Fisher; also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A graveside service will be held at 11:15 AM Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

