Joan L. Brefeld, age 77, of New Baden, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born July 13, 1945 in Ottawa, IL, a daughter of the late Robert and Louise, nee Brichler, Schneeberger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bella Brefeld; and grandparents, John and Anna, nee Klein, Brichler and Rose Schneeberger.

Joan is survived by her children, Bob Brefeld of Belleville, Jim (Tina) Brefeld of Wayzata, MN, and Chris (Lindsay) Brefeld of Breese; grandchildren, A.J., Peyton, and Dylan Brefeld, and Luke Brefeld; and former husband, James Brefeld, Sr.

Joan earned her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy at St. Louis University; Master’s degree in Physical Therapy & Rehab Administration from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale; Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy from Arcadia University in Philadelphia; Board Certified Pediatric Clinical Specialist; and Assistive Technology Practitioner – ATP. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church in New Baden; APTA – Pediatric Group & Home Health Group life member; NAMI – National Alliance for Mentally Ill and served as past president in Belleville; and she attended Masses at the Shrine where she enjoyed the Mexican Heritage Masses and attending the Grotto. Joan enjoyed bike riding, playing the dulcimer, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, studying turtles, and traveling to the beach.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Fr. Steven Beatty presiding. A private committal service will follow the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to NAMI – National Alliance for Mentally Ill, St. George Catholic Church, Our Lady of Snows-Shrine, or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital – Pet Therapy, and will be received at the Mass or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

