Nikki K. Renth, nee Williams, 63, of Belleville, IL formerly of Mascoutah, born Feb. 7, 1960, in Langley Air Force Base, VA, died Monday, May 8, 2023, in Tampa, FL.

Nikki spent most of her professional life working in Civil Service on Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Ranking as a GS-12 Contracting Officer at the Air Mobility Command Contracting Flight, she proved herself a dedicated asset. She received many performance awards during her career and was proud of the work she did. She moved all around the country as the child of a military parent, living as far away as Alaska and Hawaii. As valuable as her work was to her, it did not match that of her family and being a mother. She attended every sporting event, made costumes over the years, and always said she “loved every minute of being a mom.” Gardening was something she looked forward to every spring and skiing with the family was the thing she loved come wintertime. She found so much joy in cooking for her family and for others, focusing on the activity even more in recent years. Constantly wanting to lend a helping hand, she would do anything she could for those in her life. Nikki was a nurturer and as thoughtful as they come. Everyone close to her knew her love for animals, but even more that the dogs in her life were more than pets, they were vital members of the family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Avery Donald and Dorothy Rosenelle, nee Rymer, Williams, and a niece, Haley Renth.

Nikki is survived by her children, Tori Rose Renth (DJ Mitchell), Brock Alvin Renth; a brother, Mark Williams; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the APA (Animal Protective Association) of St. Louis, 1705 S Hanley Rd, Brentwood, MO 63144. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 7 PM Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Father Nick Fleming officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois