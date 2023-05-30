Roger Van Roehrig, 83, of Mascoutah, IL, born in Highland, IL on February 13, 1940, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Roger graduated from Mascoutah High School in 1956. He worked as a grain and livestock farmer and was known for his purebred hogs. He was a superintendent for the DuQuoin State Fair, a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL, a member of Douglas Masonic Lodge #361 for 50+ years, and he was also a Shriner. He was well known for his fried chicken and fish, and his homegrown tomatoes and sweet corn, which he loved to gift to family and friends. Roger also enjoyed fishing, hunting, buying lottery tickets, and watching reruns of Hee Haw.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl A. Roehrig and Virginia L. (nee Van Winkle) Roehrig, and his siblings, Herbert Roehrig and Dorothy Miller.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Van (Shelia) Roehrig, Debra Roehrig, and Sara (Ryan) Leopold; grandchildren, Rachael (Michael) Bush, Jason Roehrig, Matthew Roehrig, Alison Roehrig, Molly Taylor, Owen Leopold, and Hazel Leopold; great-grandchildren, Bradley Bush, Alexis “Lexi” Bush, Trey Harris, Zion Harris, and Indie Harris; plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Roger will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Assisted Living at Silver Creek and Family Hospice of Belleville, especially his nurses, Rachel and Tamara, for the excellent care and support they provided to Roger. The family would also like to thank Mary and Chuck Carnahan for frequently visiting him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Family Hospice, or to St. John United Church of Christ.

Visitation will take place at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Bellevillle, IL on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, immediately followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.